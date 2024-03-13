Next Article

Hyundai CRETA rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai CRETA bags over 80,000 bookings within three months

By Pradnesh Naik 04:44 pm Mar 13, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Since its debut in January, the 2024 model of the Hyundai CRETA has achieved a significant milestone. The SUV has received over 80,000 bookings within three months. It rivals established rivals such as Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun. The latest achievement follows the brand's recent announcement that CRETA has collectively sold over one million units in India since its debut here in 2015.

Record-breaking sales

Hyundai CRETA's record-breaking sales and variants

Not only has the Hyundai CRETA surpassed the 80,000 bookings milestone, but it also set a new record for the brand by selling 15,276 units in February. This is the highest monthly sale ever recorded by CRETA since its introduction on our shores. The SUV is offered in seven variants with a choice of six monotone and one dual-tone exterior shade across petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Competition

Refreshed SUV and market competition

The 2024 CRETA is the first major update for the second-generation model. It features a revised exterior design, a premium interior overhaul, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It starts at Rs. 11 lakh for the base E trim and goes up to Rs. 20.15 lakh for the range-topping SX (O) Turbo DCT variant. Hyundai has also introduced CRETA N Line, a performance-oriented version of the SUV. Available in N8 and N10 trims, its prices starting from Rs. 16.82 lakh.