The polishing process on the Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism takes about 16 hours

Rolls-Royce commemorates 120th anniversary with limited-run Ghost Prism

By Pradnesh Naik 03:33 pm Mar 13, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Rolls-Royce is marking its 120th anniversary with the introduction of a new trim called Ghost Prism. The limited edition model encapsulates luxury and exclusivity. The sedan will be produced in a limited run of just 120 units, reflecting the iconic British automaker's illustrious history. The special car is distinguished by numerous cosmetic enhancements, both on the outside and inside, setting it apart from standard models.

Unique design elements

Ghost Prism offers unique customization options

The Ghost Prism stands out with its custom paint finish, offering customers a choice from Rolls-Royce's vast palette of three billion paint finishes. Once the exterior color is chosen, further personalization can be achieved with one of four bespoke accent themes: Phoenix Red, Turchese, Mandarin, and Forge Yellow. These accents are carefully applied to the lower bumper, brake calipers, and coach line following a meticulous 16-hour hand-polish procedure.

Interiors

The sedan's interior exudes luxury and refinement

The interior of the Ghost Prism is a testament to luxury and refinement. The cabin features a bespoke LED Starlight Headliner with 1,040 individually placed colored 'stars,' creating a gentle glow. While no major interior changes are specified, the personalized color accents extend to the inside, enhancing the overall luxurious feel. The gunmetal-and-white theme for the cabin is complemented by red accents on various elements including the dashboard, steering wheel, and seats.

Performance

Ghost Prism remains mechanically identical

Despite the cosmetic enhancements, the Ghost Prism retains its original powertrain. The sedan is powered by a 6.75-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that develops 555hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 850Nm. This mechanical consistency ensures that while the limited-run Ghost offers a fresh aesthetic appeal, it maintains the powerful performance associated with Rolls-Royce vehicles.

