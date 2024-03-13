Next Article

The upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron will roll on designer alloy wheels

Audi Q6 e-tron to debut on March 18

By Pradnesh Naik 02:41 pm Mar 13, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Audi will reveal its Q6 e-tron model globally on March 18. It will expand the German marque's electric vehicle (EV) lineup to eight models. Sharing its foundation with the Porsche Macan EV, the Q6 e-tron rides on the PPE electric car platform. The e-SUV model is positioned as an electric alternative to the popular Q5, marking a significant step in the brand's EV strategy.

Expected features

Audi Q6 e-tron: A look at its features

The Q6 e-tron will boast a range of up to 600km. It will offer a spacious cabin with a dual-screen layout, including a 14.5-inch infotainment system and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster. Passengers can enjoy personalized functionality through an additional 10.9-inch screen integrated into the dashboard. The vehicle will also provide ample storage with about 536-liter boot space, which can be further expanded to 1,529-liter with the rear seats folded down.

Collaboration

Collaboration with Porsche for the upcoming e-SUV

The Q6 e-tron is developed on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, a joint venture between Audi and Porsche. The vehicle's 800V electrical architecture enables a rapid charging rate of up to 270kW. While performance details are still under wraps, it's hinted that the Sportback model will offer a combined output of 470hp of power and 800Nm of torque from its twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain.

Launch timeline

Anticipated arrival of the EV in India

Following the global unveiling of the Q6 e-tron on March 18, its entry into the Indian market is expected shortly thereafter. This will further bolster Audi's EV portfolio in India, which currently includes models such as the Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT. The introduction of the Q6 e-tron will provide Indian consumers with an additional electric alternative in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.