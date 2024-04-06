Next Article

Samsung finally chose to promote this feature that previously remained unnoticed

Samsung highlights Galaxy S24 Ultra's unique Gorilla Glass Armor protection

By Akash Pandey 03:48 pm Apr 06, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Samsung has showcased the unique Corning Gorilla Glass Armor feature of its Galaxy S24 Ultra. This distinctive attribute sets the device apart from other smartphones, lacking this type of screen protection. The South Korean tech giant used its official YouTube channel to promote this feature, emphasizing its significance as a selling point for the device. A new video featuring tech influencer Marques Brownlee and Corning's Senior Vice President John Bayne, aims to highlight the advantages of the Gorilla Glass Armor.

Brightness boost

Anti-reflective coating is a game changer

The Gorilla Glass Armor on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a key benefit - an anti-reflective coating. This feature allows the device's display to appear brighter than it actually is, particularly in bright sunlight. The reason behind this is that the screen's brightness no longer competes with reflections, as the coating lowers glare by up to 75%. This enhancement further brightens an already luminous panel, distinguishing it from others.

Durability enhanced

Gorilla Glass Armor has superior scratch resistance

In addition to its anti-reflective properties, the Gorilla Glass Armor offers superior scratch resistance. It provides four times more resistance to scratches compared to other screen glass technologies. The Armor is created through a process that involves layering special ions onto the glass surface in nanometer layers, each thinner than a human hair. This procedure is conducted in an ultra-clean environment using vacuum deposition systems, similar to those used by Samsung in semiconductor manufacturing.