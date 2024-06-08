Next Article

YouTube invites premium subscribers to test redesigned desktop page

By Akash Pandey 05:17 pm Jun 08, 202405:17 pm

What's the story YouTube has been experimenting with a new desktop design since April. The video-sharing platform is now offering its premium subscribers, the chance to test this redesign through its experimental features page. Subscribers can opt into the new layout, referred to as the "Redesigned Watch Page," and share their feedback. The company claims that this redesign provides an improved viewing experience and enhances access to comments.

User response

Feedback on redesign overwhelmingly negative

The redesign, which was initially rolled out in April, faced significant criticism leading to a temporary rollback within weeks. However, it was reintroduced in late May and has been available for users since then. The feedback from those who have tested the redesign has been predominantly negative. It was noticed that premium subscribers are now being prompted on the YouTube homepage to opt into the redesign and share their thoughts.

Experiment duration

Experiment to run through July 1

Once the redesign experiment is activated on a user's account, it immediately becomes part of their web experience. A Feedback button and a 9-question feedback form appear for users to share their thoughts on the new design. The experiment will continue until July 1, replacing the feature known as "Jump ahead" which was in testing until June 1. The AI-generated experiment titled "Ask questions" is also still ongoing.

Redesign features

YouTube claims redesign enhances viewing experience

YouTube asserts that the redesign offers an improved viewing experience and makes it easier for users to find related content. The company explains, "Discover an improved viewing experience on YouTube with our redesigned desktop watch page." The new design is also said to improve users' ability to engage with comments, providing a more interactive platform for viewers.