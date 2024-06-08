Next Article

The device was launched in India over a month ago

OnePlus Nord CE4's price drops; now available at ₹23,000

By Akash Pandey 05:00 pm Jun 08, 202405:00 pm

What's the story The OnePlus Nord CE4 is currently being offered at a discounted price on Amazon, OnePlus Experience stores, and official partners during the One Community Sale from June 6 to June 11. During the sale, OnePlus is providing a bank discount of ₹2,000 on buying Nord CE4, along with Jio Postpaid benefits, and a free YouTube Premium subscription. The device's effective price is reduced to ₹22,999 (from ₹24,999) for the 8GB/128GB model, and ₹24,999 (₹26,999) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Information

Eligibility criteria for the discount

This offer is applicable for users who pay using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC Bank cards. These customers will also be eligible for no-cost EMI options, giving them the ease to pay EMIs without any interest.

Device specifications

OnePlus Nord CE4: A look at the key features

The OnePlus Nord CE4 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports the 'Aqua Touch' facility to improve touch sensitivity. The device features a 50MP (OIS) primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. It also includes a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. The handset is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps from the rear snapper, and 1080p at 30fps from the front lens.

Performance details

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is fueled by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The gadget supports 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, making it an ideal choice for users seeking high performance and ample storage space. Furthermore, it houses a massive 5,500mAh battery, the largest ever in a Nord device, paired with a 100W fast charger. On the software front, it boots Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.