Next Article

The phone includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Xiaomi 14 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

By Akash Pandey 01:45 pm Mar 11, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The Xiaomi 14 is now up for grabs in India as a strong contender to the Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12, and Google Pixel 8. You can snag this smartphone on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi's e-store, and through Xiaomi's retail partners. With a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/512GB model, it comes in Classic White, Jade Green, and Matte Black colors. Plus, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 5,000 discount for ICICI Bank cardholders and an extra Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus.

Additional benefits

Priority Club Service and free screen replacement

Xiaomi has sweetened the deal with a free screen replacement for the device. The company has also introduced a premium after-sale service called Xiaomi Priority Club for current and select past flagship smartphones. With this service, you'll get free pickup and drop-off, biannual device check-ups, priority customer support, and a guaranteed two-hour repair time or a loan device during repairs.

Specifications

Xiaomi 14: Take a look at the specifications

The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 14-based HyperOS with three promised Android OS updates and four years of regular security updates. A 4,610mAh is under the hood, with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Phtography

The phone packs 50MP triple cameras

The Xiaomi 14 sports a triple-camera setup on the back: a 50MP (f/1.62, OIS) main, 50MP (f/2.2, 115-degree) ultra-wide, and 50MP (f/2.0, OIS) telephoto shooter. The Xiaomi 14 can record 8K video up to 24fps via rear. For selfies and video calling, there's a 32MP front-facing camera that also supports 4K video recording up to 60fps. Xiaomi's Imaging Engine does all the image processing work for the device.

Poll

If not the Xiaomi 14, which flagship phone would you like to pick?