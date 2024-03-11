Xiaomi 14 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers
The Xiaomi 14 is now up for grabs in India as a strong contender to the Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12, and Google Pixel 8. You can snag this smartphone on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi's e-store, and through Xiaomi's retail partners. With a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/512GB model, it comes in Classic White, Jade Green, and Matte Black colors. Plus, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 5,000 discount for ICICI Bank cardholders and an extra Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus.
Priority Club Service and free screen replacement
Xiaomi has sweetened the deal with a free screen replacement for the device. The company has also introduced a premium after-sale service called Xiaomi Priority Club for current and select past flagship smartphones. With this service, you'll get free pickup and drop-off, biannual device check-ups, priority customer support, and a guaranteed two-hour repair time or a loan device during repairs.
Xiaomi 14: Take a look at the specifications
The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 14-based HyperOS with three promised Android OS updates and four years of regular security updates. A 4,610mAh is under the hood, with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
The phone packs 50MP triple cameras
The Xiaomi 14 sports a triple-camera setup on the back: a 50MP (f/1.62, OIS) main, 50MP (f/2.2, 115-degree) ultra-wide, and 50MP (f/2.0, OIS) telephoto shooter. The Xiaomi 14 can record 8K video up to 24fps via rear. For selfies and video calling, there's a 32MP front-facing camera that also supports 4K video recording up to 60fps. Xiaomi's Imaging Engine does all the image processing work for the device.