Cost

Pricing and launch offers

Buyers can grab the OnePlus 12 in two versions: 8GB/256GB for Rs. 64,999 or 16GB/512GB for Rs. 69,999 It is available in Silky Black or Flowy Emerald color options. Launch deals include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and One Card, along with up to Rs. 10,000 trade-in bonus for those interested in exchanging their old smartphone.

Highlights

Take a look at the key specifications

The OnePlus 12 sports a 10-bit, 6.82-inch QHD+ curved OLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, in-screen fingerprint reader, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It has 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT-808 primary, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto cameras. A 32MP front-facing camera is also available. The device uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Verdict

Why should you consider OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 impresses with its formidable power and performance. Featuring top-end hardware, an excellent 120Hz OLED display, enhanced camera configuration, rapid charging capabilities, and a more polished software, it offers everything you expect from a flagship smartphone. But the cherry on cake is its competitive pricing. While the OnePlus 12 starts at Rs. 65,000, its rivals from Samsung and Google will demand anything from Rs. 75,000 up to Rs. 1.1 lakh.