There were a total of 28 awards

MWC 2024: Google Pixel 8 series wins best smartphone award

Feb 29, 2024

What's the story The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona has wrapped up, with the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) revealing its yearly winners. Out of 28 awards in six categories, four were in the Device section, including Best Smartphone, which was snagged by the Google Pixel 8 series. This prestigious award highlights "outstanding performance, innovation and leadership" in smartphones released between January and December 2023.

Competitors

Rivals of Google Pixel 8 series

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones stood their ground against rivals from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and OPPO. Pixel's competitors were the iPhone 15 Pro series, the OPPO Find N3, the Galaxy S23 lineup, the Z Flip5, and the OnePlus Open.

Winners

Other GLOMO award winners in the device category

Other winners in the Device category were Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Breakthrough Device Innovation, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for Best Connected Consumer Device, and Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design for Best in Show. The Qualcomm chipset earned praise for its "core hardware and software innovation within smartphone devices themselves," while the Samsung tablet was chosen for its user-friendly applications, efficiencies, and functionality. The Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition was the winner among products launched at MWC.

Conditions

Factors behind Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's win

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra emerged as the winner in a diverse category. Other competitors were the Motorola Defy 2 with satellite communication by Bullitt, RayNeo Air2 XR Glasses, HTC Vive XR Elite, and Huawei Watch Ultimate. However, the Samsung tablet was voted best of all. Judges described it as an "everyday consumer electronic device or gadget that brings new and smart applications, efficiencies and functionality to the user, at home or on the move."