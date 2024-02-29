Next Article

There are at least 21 such books

Amazon filled with AI-generated ripoffs of Kara Swisher's biography

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:26 pm Feb 29, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Kara Swisher, a renowned tech journalist, recently released her memoir, Burn Book, and Amazon has now been flooded with AI-generated biographies about her. At least 21 such books have been found, including workbooks and summaries of her memoir. Interestingly, these AI-created books also feature AI-generated cover art. However, Swisher's actual book still tops the search results on the shopping website.

List

Titles and authors of the AI-generated books

Some of the AI-generated biographies are titled Kara Swisher Book: How She Became Silicon Valley's Most Influential Journalist by Cheryl J Stackhouse, and KARA SWISHER: Breaking Tech Barriers by Fred W. Smith. Titles such as Kara Swisher: Trailblazing the Digital Landscape by Kara Press, and Jane Coelho's Kara Swisher: Silicon Valley's Bulldog (A Biography) are also up on Amazon. These books seem to be trying to cash in on the popularity of Swisher's memoir.

Statement

Amazon's response to AI-generated content

After discovering these AI-generated books, an Amazon spokesperson said they had removed several titles that violated their guidelines. The spokesperson stated: "We aim to provide the best possible shopping, reading, and publishing experience for customers and authors and have content guidelines governing which books may be listed for sale." "We do not allow AI-generated content that creates a poor customer experience," they added.

Insights

Swisher's reaction and details about her memoir

Kara Swisher humorously blamed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on X for the AI-generated biographies, adding a winking emoji to her post. Swisher's memoir subtitled A Tech Love Story, tells the story of her journey as a tech journalist covering internet-based businesses in the 1990s and her rise to media stardom as a Silicon Valley insider. Her book is published by Simon & Schuster and is available for purchase.