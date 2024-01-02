POCO X6 series to launch in India on January 11

POCO X6 series to launch in India on January 11

By Akash Pandey 10:26 am Jan 02, 202410:26 am

The POCO X6 series will compete against the Realme 12 lineup in India (Representative image)

POCO India is set to launch the POCO X6 series on January 11, as revealed by a Flipkart poster. This series, which has been making waves through various leaks, includes two models: POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro. These smartphones are believed to be rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi K70e, respectively, with minor adjustments in camera specs, battery, and charging ability.

The devices will be available in three color variants

According to the renders shared by 91mobiles, the POCO X6 will come in Black, Blue, and White color options. The renders for the X6 Pro confirm Black, Gray, and Yellow color variants. Both phones will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out on the front and a full-width triple camera setup at the back.

They will pack a 120Hz OLED panel

The POCO X6 and X6 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800-nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision certification. At the rear, both phones will feature a 64MP (OIS) main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro snapper. Up front, a 16MP camera is expected. For biometrics, they will house an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Both will support 67W fast-charging

The POCO X6 will use Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Its RAM and storage details are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the POCO X6 Pro is said to pack a Dimensity 8300 Ultra, which may come paired with up to 12GB/512GB configuration. While POCO X6 may run Android 13-based MIUI 14, the X6 Pro is expected to boot Android 14-based HyperOS. Battery details remain unclear at the moment, but both phones will support 67W fast charging.