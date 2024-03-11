Next Article

The Nord CE4 will have an IR blaster on the top

OnePlus Nord CE4 launching in India on April 1

By Akash Pandey 05:25 pm Mar 11, 202405:25 pm

What's the story OnePlus is set to launch its latest Nord CE series smartphone, the Nord CE4, in India on April 1. This new device will succeed the Nord CE3 and showcase a similar rear design with a few tweaks, like the flash now positioned below the camera in a circle. The Nord CE4 will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, offering significant performance enhancements over its predecessor. Following its launch, the phone will be sold via Amazon.

Improvements

Performance boosts, color options

The Nord CE4's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is anticipated to provide a 15% increase in CPU performance, a 50% increase in GPU performance, and a 20% increase in power saving compared to the Snapdragon 782G SoC in the Nord CE3. The smartphone will come in two color options: Dark Chrome, which continues OnePlus's tradition of iconic dark colorways with a subtle shiny gradient, and Celadon Marble, featuring a sophisticated texture-based design inspired by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition.

Specifications

Display and other details

Based on earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord CE4 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has also shared an image of the phone's back panel, confirming the dual rear camera setup. The rear camera system is said to feature a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. Up front, a 16MP camera will do duties. The device is also tipped to feature 100W wired fast-charging.

Information

It could be a rebranded OPPO K12

Rumors suggest that the Nord CE4 might be the same phone as the OPPO K12, which is expected to launch in China. OnePlus is also gearing up to launch the Nord 4, a more premium phone compared to the Nord CE4.