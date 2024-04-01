Next Article

The device comes in two color options

OnePlus Nord CE4 launched at ₹25,000: Check full specs

By Akash Pandey 07:08 pm Apr 01, 2024

What's the story OnePlus has introduced the Nord CE4, a new mid-tier 5G smartphone, in India today. This comes after the introduction of the OnePlus 12 series earlier this year. The Nord CE4 brings significant enhancements to the affordable Nord series. The device costs ₹24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. A higher storage model with 8GB/256GB configuration is priced at ₹26,999. Buyers can avail up to ₹1,500 bank discount, making the handset an attractive option for consumers.

Device specifications

A sneak peek into key features

The Nord CE4 comes in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color options. It has a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The display supports 'Aqua Touch' feature to enhance touch sensitivity. For selfies, there's a 16MP shooter. At the back, the camera arrangement includes 50MP (OIS) primary and 8MP ultra-wide sensors.

Performance and charging

It supports 100W fast charging

The Nord CE4 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It supports 8GB of virtual RAM and expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It will receive two OS updates and three years of security patches. Under the hood, it packs a 5,500mAh battery, with 100W fast charging support— a first in the Nord series.

Price projection

The phone will be available starting April 4

The device will be up for grabs starting April 4 at 12pm. The first day sale offer includes Nord Buds 2r worth ₹2,199 at no additional cost. The phone competes against the likes of Nothing Phone (2a) and Samsung Galaxy A35 in the segment.