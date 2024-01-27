Universal protocol

Device will use USB-PD charging standard

The Phone (2a) shall use the universal USB Power Delivery (PD) standard for its 45W wired fast charging, unlike Chinese smartphones that rely on proprietary standards. So, it will be compatible with chargers used by iPhones, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxy devices. However, this means the phone might not come with a charger in the box, as USB-PD chargers can be pricey. In such a case, you might have to spend some extra bucks in order to get the charger.

Specifications

Rumored specifications of Phone (2a)

Rumor has it that the Phone (2a) will boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It shall feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN9 primary camera and a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera for selfies is also anticipated. The device is tipped to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and come in two versions: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It will run Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.

Insights

Expected pricing and market positioning

Considering the Phone (2) currently sells for Rs. 39,999 for its base variant in India, the Phone (2a) is likely to be priced under Rs. 30,000. This would make it the brand's first device in this price range. With its confirmed 45W fast-charging and rumored specs, the Phone (2a) is set to compete with other mid-range smartphones in the market.

Another product

Neckband under CMF branding also expected

Meanwhile, Nothing is also planning to introduce an audio neckband under CMF by Nothing branding. The wearable has been spotted on India's BIS and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s TRDA certification sites, suggesting it will launch for both Indian and UAE markets. The rumored neckband is listed with the model number B164. The listings also confirm it is a Bluetooth device with the official name, "Neckband Pro." It is expected to launch alongside the Phone (2a).