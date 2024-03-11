Next Article

By Akash Pandey 03:28 pm Mar 11, 2024

What's the story Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation foldable lineup, the Vivo X Fold3 series. Leaked promotional posters on Weibo have shed light on some key details. The upcoming Vivo X Fold3 and Fold3 Pro will be lighter and slimmer than the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Apple's high-end Max variant weighs up to 221g and is 8.3mm thick.

Display and security

The devices will include dual, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners

The Vivo X Fold3 series is rumored to have 8.03-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED primary display, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and 6.53-inch outer screens. Both the inner and cover displays are expected to have built-in ultrasonic fingerprint scanners for security. These foldable smartphones are also rumored to have an IPX8 splash resistance rating, making them durable and at par with Samsung's foldable devices.

Information

All rear cameras would offer OIS

The camera setup for the Vivo X Fold3 series is said to include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope shooter, all with optical image stabilization. The devices will reportedly come with Vivo's in-house V3 imaging chips.

Hardware

A 5,500mAh battery will power the devices

The Vivo X Fold3 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Pro variant could be among the first foldable smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. These foldable devices will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the software front, they will boot Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

Information

What about the pricing?

According to recent reports, the regular variant could be priced at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 94,500), while the Vivo X Fold3 Pro may start at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000).