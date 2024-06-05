Next Article

X has welcomed the decision

X gets legal respite in Australia over church stabbing posts

What's the story Elon Musk's company, X, has expressed relief following the Australian eSafety commissioner's decision to drop a federal court case against the firm. The case was related to X's failure to remove tweets containing videos of the Wakeley church stabbing attack. In April, the commissioner had ordered X to hide 65 posts depicting the attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, during a livestreamed service at the Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd church in Sydney.

eSafety Commissioner shifts focus to AAT

After failing to maintain an injunction on X, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant made an announcement. She said that her office would focus on Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) case, that X launched seeking a review of the removal order decision. Grant explained that eSafety had six legal battles with X, and that the AAT was the most suitable venue to review this particular case. She also noted that litigation across multiple locations and cases required prudent use of public funds.

AAT case to review classification of violent video

The AAT case, scheduled for late July, will examine whether it was proper for eSafety to classify the video as "class 1" under the Australian classification rules, which includes "extreme violence material." In court filings, X claimed that the video does not meet this benchmark, and has contended that the removal notice is invalid as a result. Grant stated that an AAT ruling would provide her investigators with "operational certainty."

X welcomes decision, raises questions on global censorship

In a statement on X, the company welcomed the news, stating, "This case has raised important questions on how legal powers can be used to threaten global censorship of speech, and we are heartened to see that freedom of speech has prevailed." X has previously expressed concerns over eSafety commissioner's powers, claiming the regulator has an "overbroad interpretation" of its powers. Grant responded by saying that X is the only company to challenge 19 notices issued to companies so far.

Online Safety Act under review, may impact viral content

The federal government is currently reviewing the Online Safety Act, which governs eSafety's powers. Grant suggested that part of this review could examine whether it was appropriate to apply the film and television classification scheme, to viral content spreading online. She added that her office had attempted to offer as much fairness, due diligence, and time as possible for responses.