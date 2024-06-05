Next Article

It will hit the shelves on February 4

Bill Gates announces release of personal memoir in 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:11 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has announced the release of his memoir titled Source Code: My Beginnings, set to hit the shelves on February 4, 2025. The book, currently available for pre-order, will chronicle Gates's life from childhood up until the formation of Microsoft in 1975. In a blog post, Gates revealed that his memoir will delve into the more challenging aspects of his early life, and his decision to co-found Microsoft with Paul Allen.

Take a look at Gates's announcement

Personal journey

Memoir to highlight personal struggles and triumphs

Gates's memoir will explore his personal struggles. This includes feeling like a misfit during childhood, clashing with his parents as a teenager, dealing with the sudden loss of a loved one, and almost being expelled from college. However, Source Code is not about Microsoft or Gates's other business ventures. Instead, it focuses on the early passions and pursuits that shaped Gates into the person he is today.

A look at the prices

In the US, Gates's memoir is priced at $15.99 (around ₹1,334) for the Kindle edition on Amazon, and $30 (roughly ₹2,500) for the hardcover version. However, no details about its availability in India have been disclosed.