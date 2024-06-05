Next Article

Scientists find fungus feasting on plastic in Pacific Ocean

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:55 pm Jun 05, 202412:55 pm

What's the story An international team of marine scientists has discovered a fungus, Parengyodontium album, capable of breaking down plastic waste in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. This fungus is the fourth known marine species with this ability. The study, published in the Science of the Total Environment journal, reveals that P. album can degrade UV-exposed carbon-based polyethylene. It is a common type of plastic found in items like grocery bags and water bottles, a major pollutant in our oceans.

Process

UV light facilitates fungal breakdown of plastic

According to the study's lead author, Annika Vaksmaa from the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ), UV light not only mechanically breaks down plastic, but also aids in its biological degradation by marine fungi like P. album. However, this discovery doesn't imply that single-use plastics can be used recklessly. The oceans are still heavily polluted with plastic waste and reducing plastic use remains vital, to prevent further damage to our fragile marine ecosystems.

Challenges

Fungus offers hope, but not a complete solution

While the discovery of P. album provides hope for accelerating the degradation of ocean plastics, it's not a panacea. Lab tests showed that this fungus could break down UV-treated plastic at a rate of approximately 0.05% per day over nine days. However, considering the vast amount of plastic waste in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and other oceans, it would take an extended period for this fungus to make a significant impact on reducing oceanic plastic pollution.

Possibilities

More plastic-degrading organisms likely to exist

Vaksmaa suggests that the discovery of P. album indicates the potential existence of more plastic-eating organisms. She explains that marine fungi can break down complex carbon-based materials, implying that other species may also aid in plastic degradation. The researchers speculate that many more such fungi could be residing in deeper ocean parts, offering a glimmer of hope in tackling the overwhelming issue of plastic pollution in our oceans.

Crisis

Plastic pollution: A growing global concern

Humanity produces over 400 billion kilograms of plastic annually, a figure expected to triple by 2060. Much of this waste ends up in the sea, floating on the surface, sinking to greater depths, and eventually settling on the seafloor. Vaksmaa points out that large amounts of plastics get trapped in subtropical gyres - ring-shaped ocean currents where seawater is almost stationary. The North Pacific Subtropical Gyre alone has accumulated around 80 million kilograms of floating plastic.