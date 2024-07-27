In short Simplifying... In short Lava, a former minor involved with MrBeast's ex-collaborator Tyson, has spoken out against Tyson's inappropriate online behavior when he was 13 and Tyson was 20.

By Tanvi Gupta 03:21 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story The individual allegedly "groomed" by Ava Kris Tyson, former co-host of renowned YouTuber MrBeast, has retracted his initial defense of Tyson. Initially dismissing the grooming allegations as "massive lies," the victim, known as Lava, has now condemned the interactions after revisiting messages from Tyson on a Discord server. "These conversations should not have happened with people at the age I was at the time; I strongly condemn them," Lava stated.

Controversy

First, know what exactly happened

The controversy arose when allegations surfaced that Tyson had engaged in inappropriate online interactions with Lava when he was 13. Tyson, now a transgender woman, was 20 years old back then, and identified as a man. Despite both parties strongly disputing the allegations, these claims gained traction after a YouTube video scrutinized their exchanges, leading to public outcry and calls for accountability. Lava, now 20, is now setting the record straight.

Role criticism

Lava criticized Tyson's role as an adult influencer

Lava clarified his position as a minor during the time of these interactions and criticized Tyson's role as an adult influencer. "I was a minor in this situation and not the adult influencer who shouldn't have allowed this to happen. I did not see this as wrong at the time," Lava stated. Despite his condemnation, he later specified that his comments were only related to those specific incidents on the Discord server.

Public condemnation

MrBeast condemned the former co-host's actions

MrBeast, the popular YouTuber, has publicly condemned the actions of his former co-host. Following the allegations and Lava's statements, MrBeast took immediate action to dissociate Tyson from his company and channel. "That said, I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions," he stated.

Allegations

Meanwhile, Tyson denied these allegations

Contrasting MrBeast's statement, Tyson described her departure as a mutual decision to step away from social media to "focus on my family and mental health." She added, "I humbly apologize to anyone I've hurt with my unacceptable posts, and past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online." Tyson emphasized, "I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away."