Redditors slam Anil Kapoor as 'worst ever' 'Bigg Boss' host

By Tanvi Gupta 03:06 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story Anil Kapoor, who replaced Salman Khan as the host for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, has been labeled by a section of Reddit users as the "worst ever" host. The criticism centers around Kapoor's perceived "fake laugh, fake anger, and total fake personality as a host." A post on Reddit urged producers not to rehire Kapoor due to his performance. This sentiment was echoed by other social media users who agreed with the critique.

Netizens expressed major discontent with Kapoor's hosting

Since the show's premiere in June, netizens have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with Kapoor's hosting style. One user criticized his "fake anger," while another took issue with his nervous giggle and lack of real personality outside of his film characters. The latter described Kapoor's questions, mannerisms, and body language as "pathetic and cringy to watch." Some viewers even expressed their disappointment to the extent of walking out on the show or skipping episodes due to Kapoor's performance.

Kapoor's hosting impacts 'Bigg Boss OTT' viewership

Despite the criticism, an Ormax report revealed that the third season of Bigg Boss OTT attracted more viewers than its second season, which was hosted by Khan. This year, Khan was busy with preparations for his upcoming film Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. This led to Kapoor stepping in as host for the reality show that went live on JioCinema on June 21 featuring a lineup of popular personalities from TV, film, and social media world.

Kapoor's upcoming projects amid 'Bigg Boss OTT' criticism

Nonetheless, Kapoor remains busy with his upcoming projects. He is currently preparing for his next film titled Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni. Additionally, Kapoor is rumored to be part of the YRF Spy Universe and will star in War 2, Alpha, and Pathaan 2 where he is expected to play the head of R&AW. He was last seen in Savi.