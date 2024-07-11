In short Simplifying... In short A teacher in Uttar Pradesh was suspended after being caught spending two hours of the school day playing Candy Crush on his phone.

The misuse of his phone during school hours was discovered when 95 errors were found in his students' work, leading to an investigation into his phone usage.

The incident has sparked a call for teacher accountability and a focus on quality education. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Teacher suspended for playing Candy Crush

Uttar Pradesh teacher suspended for playing Candy Crush while working

By Chanshimla Varah 04:30 pm Jul 11, 202404:30 pm

What's the story An assistant teacher at a government school in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended for playing Candy Crush on his phone during duty hours. The dereliction of duty was caught by District Magistrate Rajendra Pansiyam, when he conducted an unannounced inspection at the school and found numerous errors in students' work. Pansiya discovered that the teacher, Priyam Goyal, had been spending a significant portion of his workday on his phone.

Investigation

Extensive phone usage revealed during school inspection

Pansiya found 95 mistakes, including nine on the first page alone while checking six pages from six students' copies This led him to investigate Goyal's phone usage during school hours. The Digital Wellbeing feature on Goyal's phone showed that he spent nearly two hours each day playing Candy Crush during the five-and-a-half-hour school day. Additionally, Goyal also spent 26 minutes talking on the phone and almost 30 minutes using social media apps.

Response

District Magistrate calls for quality education, teacher accountability

"Teachers should focus on checking the homework of students, and ensure that they get quality education... Also, using mobile phones is not a problem, but using them for personal reasons during school hours is not right," Pansiya told India Today. Following his discovery of Goyal's misuse of phone during school hours, Pansiya reported the situation to the state education department. The department acknowledged the issue and subsequently suspended Goyal from his teaching duties.