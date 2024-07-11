In short Simplifying... In short IAS probationer Khedkar, accused of several irregularities, owns assets worth crores and allegedly used her position for personal gain.

She's also accused of acquiring her post through a bogus medical certificate, leading to a tribunal ruling against her, but political intervention kept her in position.

Despite controversies, she continues her training in Washim, serving as a "supernumerary assistant collector" till July 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trainee IAS officer under scrutiny

IAS probationer Khedkar owns immovable assets worth crores: Reports

By Chanshimla Varah 04:13 pm Jul 11, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Scandal-ridden Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on-probation officer Pooja Khedkar allegedly owns undeclared assets worth ₹17 crore, reports claimed. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) received her asset statement following a report by the Pune district collector demanding her removal due to belligerent behavior. Her declared assets include several plots of land and properties across Pune. These include a 5.81 and 5.90 guntha plot in Mhalunge, a 724 sq ft plot in Kondhwa, and lands in Dhadvali, Nandur, Pachunde, and Saredi.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Khedkar is accused of several irregularities, including using a siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car. She also allegedly used the office of Pune Additional Collector Ajay More in his absence, removed office furniture, and demanded letterheads. These privileges are not typically granted to trainee officers who are under a 24-month probationary period. On Tuesday, she was transferred to Washim after Pune Collector Suhas Divase complained to the Maharashtra government's chief secretary.

Asset breakdown

Detailed asset declaration raises questions

Prior to her IAS appointment, Khedkar reportedly earned an annual income of ₹43 lakh from these properties. Further allegations suggest that Khedkar obtained a non-creamy layer (NCL) certificate, also referred to as the Other Backwards Class (OBC) certificate, despite her parents' substantial wealth. Her father, Dilip Khedkar, a former gazetted officer and Lok Sabha candidate, has declared assets amounting to ₹40 crore. Additionally, her mother, Manorama's wealth is estimated around ₹15 crore.

Selection dispute

UPSC challenges Khedkar's selection

She was also accused of acquiring the post of an IAS official by providing a bogus medical certificate. She claimed visual and mental impairment to receive concessions in the selection process but refused a mandatory medical test to confirm these disabilities. Unconfirmed reports suggest she avoided these tests five times and only partially attended a sixth, failing to appear for an MRI test to assess vision loss.

Public outcry

Activist calls for stringent action

After she failed to appear for the checkups, the UPSC challenged Khedkar's selection, which resulted in a tribunal ruling against her in February 2023. However, after alleged political interventions, her appointment was declared valid, and she was sent for further training. She passed the Civil Services Exam with an all-India rank of 841. She will complete the remaining term of her training in Washim and serve there as a "supernumerary assistant collector" till July 30, 2025.