By Dwaipayan Roy 11:19 am Jun 11, 202411:19 am

What's the story Google is preparing to introduce a new advertising network, specifically designed for Google TV-backed streaming boxes and smart TVs. This service, named the Google TV network, will enable advertisers to place targeted ads on over 125 live channels, including many FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channels. The tech giant is actively promoting these free channels to users. The new network will also be available to users of Google Ads and Google Display & Video 360.

Google TV network's possible reach

Google reported that there are 20 million active monthly users on Google TV and Android TV OS devices. This figure presents a significant opportunity for advertisers. When factoring in YouTube's reach of over 150 million active monthly viewers in the living room, the potential audience for the new network expands even further. Google Ads and Google Display & Video 360 users can now include the Google TV network in their campaigns, by selecting a new option under YouTube & Google.

Google TV's user engagement and advertising potential

Google has revealed that viewers of its free channels spend an average of 75 minutes per day on Google TV. The popularity of FAST channels is on the rise as they offer a similar experience to paid cable services without the cost. Despite featuring mostly reruns, these channels provide a familiar background noise for users, making them an ideal platform for targeted advertising.