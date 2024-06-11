Next Article

Redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem June 11 codes

By Mudit Dube 10:11 am Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, the renowned battle royale game, has unveiled a fresh set of redeem codes for today. Players can redeem these codes on the official redemption page at reward.ff.garena.com. The redeem codes provide an opportunity for players to win a variety of in-game items such as diamonds, gold, skins, pets, characters, and weapons. The game has seen a surge in popularity in India, especially after its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, was banned in February 2022.

Code list

Check out today's redeem codes

The redeem codes offered by Garena Free Fire MAX are alphanumeric combinations. Today's list of codes includes: X7FV9D6G2H3JKL8P - M5NB7VC4XZ9LK2JH - Q1W2E3R4T5Y6U7I8 Z9XC8V7B6N5M4L3K - Y6I7U8O9P0ASDFGH - H3JKL8P9OIU7Y6TR NB7VC4XZ9LK2JH1W - E3R4T5Y6U7I8O9P0 - C8V7B6N5M4L3K2JH I7U8O9P0ASDFH3JK - 9LK2JH1W2E3R4T5Y - 6U7I8O9P0ASDFH3J 4XZ9LK2JH1W2E3R4 - 5Y6U7I8O9P0ASDGH - 7B6N5M4L3K2JH1W2 O9P0ASDFGH3JK8P9 - JH1W2E3R4T5Y6U7I - K2JH1W2E3R4T5Y6U

Redemption process

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players are required to visit the official rewards website and log in using their registered accounts. They have the option to log in through various platforms such as Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook. After logging in, players can copy and paste the codes into the designated dialogue box. Upon clicking submit and confirm, their free rewards and weapons will be dispatched to their game's mailbox.