In short Simplifying... In short Despite stiff competition and mixed reviews, the comedy-drama 'Bad Newz' has raked in over ₹40cr in just six days, outperforming Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira'.

The film, backed by Karan Johar, is expected to face challenges from upcoming releases like 'Deadpool & Wolverine', 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', and 'Ulajh'.

However, it aims to capitalize on its current success and hopes to close with earnings above ₹70cr.

'Bad Newz' rakes in over ₹40cr in just six days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:59 pm Jul 25, 202412:59 pm

What's the story The comedy-drama film Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has grossed over ₹40cr within its first six days at the box office. Despite a significant drop of nearly 70% on Monday, the movie maintained a steady pace throughout the weekdays. Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that Bad Newz netted around ₹3cr for three consecutive days and earned ₹3.25cr on Wednesday.

'Bad Newz' triumphs despite strong competition

The success of Bad Newz is particularly noteworthy as it was released during a weekend when the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD was still dominating the box office. Despite facing stiff competition and receiving mixed reviews, Bad Newz managed to outperform Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, which had a disappointing opening day. Even with positive reviews and a bigger star, Sarfira has pocketed ₹22.22cr till now, nearly half of what Bad Newz has made in just six days.

'Bad Newz' expected to face challenges from upcoming releases

The Karan Johar-backed comedy-drama is projected to close its first week with earnings above ₹42cr. However, the film's revenue may be impacted by the release of Deadpool & Wolverine this Friday. Despite potential challenges, Bad Newz aims to capitalize on being the only Hindi film currently performing well at the box office. The movie is expected to earn between ₹12-14cr in its second weekend.

'Bad Newz' to face more competition in August

Looking ahead, Bad Newz will encounter competition from two new Hindi releases on August 2: the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-led Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh. Despite the upcoming challenges, the film aims to maximize its business run and hopes to close with earnings above ₹70cr.