Despite some fluctuations in daily earnings, the film maintained a steady momentum, with notable theater occupancy rates across India.

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:46 pm Jul 25, 202412:46 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, 2D Entertainment, and Cape Of Good Films, has garnered only ₹22.22cr in its first two weeks at the box office. The film features Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. A remake of Soorarai Pottru, the movie has failed to resonate with the audience.

Revenue trend

'Sarfira' witnessed fluctuating but decent collection in first week

On its opening day, Sarfira raked in ₹2.5cr which significantly increased to ₹4.25cr on the second day. The third day saw a further increase in collection to ₹5.25cr, before experiencing a sharp decline to ₹1.45cr on the fourth day. The following two days witnessed a gradual rise in earnings, reaching ₹1.95cr and ₹2.15cr, respectively, before dipping again to ₹1.2cr on Day 7. Despite these fluctuations, the film managed to maintain steady momentum at the box office during its first week.

Second week collection

'Sarfira' saw mixed box office performance in second week

The second week of Sarfira started with a collection of ₹0.4cr on the eighth day, which then rose to ₹0.85cr on the ninth day and further to ₹1.2cr on the 10th day. However, the 11th day saw a steep fall to ₹0.25cr before slightly rising to ₹0.4cr on the 12th day and then dropping again to ₹0.34cr on the 13th day. On its 14th day, Sarfira earned around 0.03cr India net bringing its total collection to an estimated ₹22.22cr net.

Theater occupancy

'Sarfira' recorded varied theater occupancy across India

On July 25, 2024, the 14th day of its release, Sarfira recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 5.96% for morning shows across India. Mumbai led with a 7% occupancy rate for morning shows followed by NCR and Hyderabad both at 9%, Pune and Bhopal at 10%, Bengaluru and Jaipur at 4%, Kolkata and Ahmedabad both at 2%, and Lucknow at 5%. Meanwhile, Chennai and Chandigarh recorded no occupancy for morning shows while Surat had a minimal occupancy of 1%.