Netflix's upcoming season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' introduces a friendly rivalry between the original cast and new faces from Delhi, sparking a Mumbai vs Delhi debate.

The show, set to premiere on October 18, will feature personal dramas, glamorous lifestyles, and a guest appearance from Gauri Khan.

The idea for the show was inspired by filmmaker Karan Johar's experience with the original cast discussing their outfits at a funeral.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' new promo is out

Watch: Riddhima Kapoor's masterstroke to 'steal TRP' in 'Fabulous Lives...'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:47 pm Oct 07, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Ahead of its release later this month, the makers of the popular reality show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, have dropped a new promo clip. The new season will see new faces Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla join returning cast members Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. The latest promo teases a glamorous showdown between the Mumbai and Delhi ladies.

'We will steal all the TRP...'

Netflix gave a sneak peek into the upcoming season on their social media handles on Monday. The clip introduces the new Delhi faces to the original cast, igniting a friendly rivalry between the two cities. One of the returning cast members is heard saying, "New friends? We don't need new friends. Bombay vs Delhi? No comparison." To this, Kapoor Sahni confidently retorts, "We will steal all the TRP."

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' to answer city supremacy question

The next season promises to be a battle of wit, entertainment, drama, and glitz. The teaser also offers a brief glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, making an appearance, just as she did in previous seasons. The original Bollywood wives will go head-to-head with three women from the nation's capital. In addition to personal dramas and glamorous lifestyles, the show will tackle the age-old debate of which city is better: Mumbai or Delhi.

Take a look at this clip here

KJo revealed the inception of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed what inspired him to make Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. He shared an anecdote about attending a funeral with the original cast members, where they couldn't stop discussing their outfits. This incident led him to create a show around these four women. The upcoming season is set to premiere on Netflix on October 18.