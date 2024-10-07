Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are set to reunite for a family-drama film, 'Char Din Ki Zindagi', differing from their previous comedy collaboration, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

The film's production was delayed as Khan opted to produce Santoshi's 'Lahore: 1947', a project that Santoshi praised as one of his smoothest.

Aamir-Rajkumar Santoshi confirmed to reunite for 'Char Din Ki Zindagi'

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:36 pm Oct 07, 202412:36 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has confirmed his next project, Char Din Ki Zindagi, starring superstar Aamir Khan. Santoshi's announcement comes just days after he wrapped up Lahore: 1947, a historical film produced by Khan's production company. In an interview with Zoom, the director said, "Yes, Aamir and I will be working together again for the first time after Andaz Apna Apna."

'Char Din Ki Zindagi' is not a comedy film

Santoshi, however, clarified that, unlike their last collaboration, Andaz Apna Apna, which has attained cult status over the years, Char Din Ki Zindagi won't be a comedy. "No, no, this time we are not doing a comedy. Our new film is in the family-drama genre," he revealed. He hoped for another successful partnership with Khan through this project.

'Char Din Ki Zindagi' was delayed due to 'Lahore: 1947'

Santoshi revealed that Char Din Ki Zindagi was supposed to start after Khan's current project, Sitaare Zameen Par. However, the film was delayed as Khan chose to produce Santoshi's long-delayed project with Sunny Deol, Lahore: 1947. Now, both Khan and Santoshi are ready to team up again as actor-director for this new project.

Santoshi praised Khan's role in 'Lahore: 1947'

Santoshi praised Khan for his role as a producer in Lahore: 1947, calling it one of his most seamless projects. He said, "He has produced Lahore: 1947. It has been one of my most smooth-sailing projects." Despite having issues with producers in the past, Santoshi found a perfect match in Khan and now considers Aamir Khan Productions as his home production.