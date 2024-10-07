Aamir-Rajkumar Santoshi confirmed to reunite for 'Char Din Ki Zindagi'
Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has confirmed his next project, Char Din Ki Zindagi, starring superstar Aamir Khan. Santoshi's announcement comes just days after he wrapped up Lahore: 1947, a historical film produced by Khan's production company. In an interview with Zoom, the director said, "Yes, Aamir and I will be working together again for the first time after Andaz Apna Apna."
'Char Din Ki Zindagi' is not a comedy film
Santoshi, however, clarified that, unlike their last collaboration, Andaz Apna Apna, which has attained cult status over the years, Char Din Ki Zindagi won't be a comedy. "No, no, this time we are not doing a comedy. Our new film is in the family-drama genre," he revealed. He hoped for another successful partnership with Khan through this project.
'Char Din Ki Zindagi' was delayed due to 'Lahore: 1947'
Santoshi revealed that Char Din Ki Zindagi was supposed to start after Khan's current project, Sitaare Zameen Par. However, the film was delayed as Khan chose to produce Santoshi's long-delayed project with Sunny Deol, Lahore: 1947. Now, both Khan and Santoshi are ready to team up again as actor-director for this new project.
Santoshi praised Khan's role in 'Lahore: 1947'
Santoshi praised Khan for his role as a producer in Lahore: 1947, calling it one of his most seamless projects. He said, "He has produced Lahore: 1947. It has been one of my most smooth-sailing projects." Despite having issues with producers in the past, Santoshi found a perfect match in Khan and now considers Aamir Khan Productions as his home production.