Why Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar not interested in headlining Coachella

By Tanvi Gupta 12:06 pm Oct 07, 202412:06 pm

What's the story The organizers of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have reportedly been snubbed by global music icons Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar. The festival's founder and promoter, Paul Tollett, had approached the artists to headline the 2025 event, slated for April 11-13 and April 18-20, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. However, per Bloomberg, both artists turned down the offer due to other commitments.

Schedule clash

Lamar's Super Bowl performance and tour conflict with Coachella

Lamar, who performed at Coachella in 2012 and headlined the global music festival in 2017, will be performing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. After the high-profile event, he will be going on a major stadium tour. The demanding schedule of his commitments means that the hip-hop mogul won't have time to perform at next year's Coachella, leaving fans disappointed.

Career shift

Rihanna's focus on business ventures over music career

On the other hand, pop sensation Rihanna has been concentrating more on building her business empire than her music career. This includes her hit beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. It is speculated that she may not require the exposure or the financial gain that a Coachella performance would bring. This change in focus is probably why she declined the headlining offer for Coachella 2025.

Fan response

Public reaction and potential K-pop presence at Coachella 2025

As soon as the news broke, opinions flooded in across the internet, with many pointing out that the music festival has lost its allure. One user commented, "That's disappointing! Kendrick and Rihanna would've made epic headliners for Coachella." Meanwhile, K-pop fans are optimistic about BLACKPINK's Lisa potentially headlining the festival. If confirmed, this would be her debut as a solo artist on the iconic stage. The 2025 Coachella lineup is set to be revealed in January.