By Shreya Mukherjee 11:37 am Oct 18, 202411:37 am

What's the story The Malayalam crime thriller Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad and co-written with Lajo Jose, has made a powerful debut at the box office. The film stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi in lead roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences, it managed to earn ₹3.25 crore on its opening day (Thursday), per Sacnilk's early estimates. Here's more about the film.

Comeback

'Bougainvillea' marked Jyothirmayi's return after 11-year hiatus

Bougainvillea also marks the return of actor Jyothirmayi to the big screen after an 11-year hiatus. The film was released theatrically worldwide on October 17, 2024. It also features notable performances from Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda. The film was produced with a budget of approximately ₹30 crore by Jyothirmayi and Boban under Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures.

Occupancy rates

'Bougainvillea' saw varying occupancy rates throughout the day

The overall Malayalam occupancy of Bougainvillea on its opening day was 43.37%. However, these rates fluctuated during the day with morning shows at 35.19%, afternoon shows at 32.15%, evening shows at 44.18%, and night shows peaking at a remarkable 61.97%. The film witnessed major collections from Kochi with an impressive occupancy rate of 65.75% and Kottayam closely following at 57.5%.

Film synopsis

'Bougainvillea' plot and production details revealed

Bougainvillea narrates the tale of a happy couple, Royce and Reethu, whose lives are upended after a tragic accident leaves Reethu mentally scarred. Meanwhile, ACP David Koshy is assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala, with Reethu being the prime suspect. Bougainvillea's principal photography began in September 2023 and wrapped up in April 2024. The film has music by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Anend C Chandran, and editing by Vivek Harshan.