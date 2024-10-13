Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed a standalone Rolex film and shared his vision for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

He also hinted at a sequel to Leo and is currently working on his next film, Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth and an ensemble cast.

The LCU is set to unfold over the next five years.

Rolex to feature in LCU, confirms Lokesh Kanagaraj

It's happening! Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms standalone Rolex film

By Isha Sharma 02:49 pm Oct 13, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced his plans to develop a standalone film featuring the character Rolex, played by Suriya. The decision comes on the heels of the successful Kamal Haasan-led movie, Vikram. During a media interaction, Kanagaraj reportedly stated, "I kept the Rolex scene to finish Vikram with a high. Since I've elevated the Rolex character, I will now make a standalone Rolex film."

LCU plans

Kanagaraj's vision for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Apart from the standalone Rolex film, Kanagaraj also revealed his vision for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). He stressed the need for a proper conclusion to the LCU, saying, "As the LCU universe has started, it has to be closed properly. So next 5 years movie will be coming under LCU universe." The LCU includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Upcoming projects

'Leo' sequel and current project 'Coolie'

Kanagaraj also hinted at a possible sequel to Leo, saying if given a chance, he'd name it Parthiban. The original film, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, was a box office hit. The director is now preparing for his next film Coolie, his first collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth. Coolie will also star an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra, along with a cameo by Aamir Khan.