It's happening! Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms standalone Rolex film
Acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced his plans to develop a standalone film featuring the character Rolex, played by Suriya. The decision comes on the heels of the successful Kamal Haasan-led movie, Vikram. During a media interaction, Kanagaraj reportedly stated, "I kept the Rolex scene to finish Vikram with a high. Since I've elevated the Rolex character, I will now make a standalone Rolex film."
Kanagaraj's vision for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe
Apart from the standalone Rolex film, Kanagaraj also revealed his vision for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). He stressed the need for a proper conclusion to the LCU, saying, "As the LCU universe has started, it has to be closed properly. So next 5 years movie will be coming under LCU universe." The LCU includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.
'Leo' sequel and current project 'Coolie'
Kanagaraj also hinted at a possible sequel to Leo, saying if given a chance, he'd name it Parthiban. The original film, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, was a box office hit. The director is now preparing for his next film Coolie, his first collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth. Coolie will also star an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra, along with a cameo by Aamir Khan.