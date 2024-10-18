Summarize Simplifying... In short Jr NTR's film 'Devara - Part 1' has raked in ₹281cr in 21 days, despite a significant drop in the second week.

The film's theater occupancy varied, with the Telugu version seeing a higher rate of 19.8% compared to the Hindi version's 9.64%.

The film continues to attract audiences, particularly for afternoon and night shows. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Devara - Part 1' box office collection

Jr NTR's 'Devara' maintains pace; earns ₹281cr in 21 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:54 pm Oct 18, 202412:54 pm

What's the story The multilingual film Devara - Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, has crossed the ₹280cr mark at the Indian box office. The film, which features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles, added an estimated ₹1.5cr to its earnings on Day 21 (Thursday). This brings its total domestic collection to around ₹280.8cr.

Collection drop

'Devara - Part 1' witnessed a significant drop in collections

The film saw a major drop in collections after the first week. The first week's collection was an impressive ₹215.6cr, but the second week saw a steep decline of 79.01%, with earnings amounting to ₹45.25cr only. Despite the drop, Devara - Part 1 continued to earn steadily in its third week, adding another ₹20cr (approx) to its total collection by Day 21 (Thursday).

Occupancy rates

'Devara - Part 1' saw varying theater occupancy rates

On its 21st day, Devara - Part 1 saw different theater occupancy rates across languages. The Telugu version of the film had an overall occupancy of 19.8%, with the highest attendance during afternoon shows at 23.79%. Meanwhile, the Hindi version witnessed a lower overall occupancy rate of just 9.64%, with night shows attracting the most viewers at a rate of 12.98%.