In contrast, the concurrent release 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has managed to earn ₹36.5 crore.

'Jigra' box office collection

Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' falls further; earns ₹28.85cr in 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:23 am Oct 24, 202411:23 am

What's the story The Alia Bhatt-starrer Bollywood film Jigra is failing to leave a mark at the box office. After 13 days in cinemas, the film's earnings have reduced to a mere ₹50 lakh per day. With a total collection of ₹28.85 crore thus far, Jigra is unlikely to achieve its initial projected lifetime business of ₹40 crore. Now, it's projected to conclude its theatrical run with a lifetime collection of ₹30-32 crore.

Box office battle

'Jigra's disappointing performance against 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Jigra was released alongside another Bollywood film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Despite the high expectations from audiences after watching the trailer, Jigra has not been able to put up a strong show. Meanwhile, Vicky Vidya Ka... has been able to rake in a total of ₹36.5 crore at the box office till now.

Earnings drop

'Jigra's decline in daily earnings

The daily earnings of Jigra have been on a steady decline since its release. On Monday, the film made ₹60L, which dropped to around ₹55L on Tuesday. By the second Wednesday (Day 13), the movie's daily collection had further decreased to around ₹50L. These figures suggest that Jigra may struggle to cross even the ₹30 crore mark in its lifetime business.