Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' might release after Punjab elections: Report
Kangana Ranaut's upcoming political drama, Emergency, is said to release after the Punjab elections. Originally scheduled to be released on September 6, the movie was delayed over fears of its effect on public sentiment. A source close to the production informed India Today: "After agreeing to all the terms of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), the team will most likely release the film after the Punjab elections."
'Emergency' release strategy amid political climate
The source further elaborated on the team's decision to India Today Digital. "The film is really close to everyone's heart and the audience should get to watch the film. So, after much consideration and not to hurt anyone's sentiments, the whole team decided that once the elections are over, they will decide on a suitable day and release the film," the insider said.
'Emergency' received U/A certificate from CBFC
Per the report, the censor board has given Emergency a U/A certificate, recommending a few cuts in the process. The film, directed by and starring Ranaut, explores the political turmoil during the 1975 Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Since its trailer dropped, Emergency has been embroiled in controversy and has been criticized by Sikh organizations for alleged misrepresentation of their community.
'Emergency' release date still undisclosed
The exact release date of Emergency remains undisclosed. However, it is clear that the makers are keeping a close watch on the political calendar to ensure a good time for its release. Earlier, advocate Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee Studios, presented a document that he got listing 11 changes—including cuts and insertions—that need to be made before the film's release. Throughout, Ranaut has defended her film, stating, "It is our history that has been intentionally hidden."