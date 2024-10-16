Summarize Simplifying... In short Arbaaz Khan has expressed concern over brother Salman Khan's safety following the murder of their friend Siddique, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on Salman Khan's security

'We're not okay...': Arbaaz discusses Salman's security after Siddique's murder

By Tanvi Gupta 04:42 pm Oct 16, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Amid the ongoing security concerns for his brother Salman Khan, actor Arbaaz Khan has finally broken his silence. The family is under immense stress as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which murdered Salman's close friend and prominent politician Baba Siddique on Saturday (October 12) issued death threats to him. "We are doing fine...Of course, everyone is worried," Arbaaz told Zoom in an exclusive interview.

Protective measures

Arbaaz discussed family's efforts to ensure Salman's safety

Further talking about the family's ongoing stress, Arbaaz said, "I wouldn't say that we are doing absolutely alright because there is a lot happening right now, in the family." "Of course, everyone is worried. But I am committed to promoting Bandaa Singh Chaudhary." "It's my film releasing on October 25 and I've to make sure that the film also goes out. Yes, there's a lot happening but I've to do what I've to do," he added.

Protection

'Everyone is doing their best...'

Discussing how the entire family is focused on protecting Salman, Arbaaz said, "No, it is true. I wouldn't say we are all okay right now, but we are trying to do what we can do best." "We are ensuring that everyone, along with the government and police, is making sure things proceed as they should, and he's (Salman) protected. Everyone is doing their best. We want to stay this way for now."

Gang involvement

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder

Notably, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has openly claimed responsibility for Siddique's brutal murder. A Facebook post from a profile named Shubbhu Lonkar hinted that Siddique's close friendship with Salman was a reason behind his killing. Following these threats, Mumbai Police have tightened security outside Salman's residence. Khan's connection to the Bishnoi gang goes back years, with the actor receiving multiple death threats from the gang for his involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case.