Phenibut is banned in several countries including Germany and Australia

Facebook criticized for promoting ads related to banned drug Phenibut

By Akash Pandey 12:35 pm Jun 29, 2024

What's the story Facebook, a widely used social media platform, has been found to promote advertisements for a prohibited and addictive drug known as Phenibut. This drug was initially developed in Russia during the 1960s to treat conditions like anxiety and insomnia. However, due to its addictive nature, it is now banned in several countries. In the US, it is legal to buy and sell Phenibut, but it is not allowed to be marketed as a medication or dietary supplement.

Phenibut is intended "for laboratory research use only"

Science.bio, also called Botany Biosciences, the company responsible for the Facebook ads, includes a disclaimer on its website. The disclaimer states that Phenibut is intended "for laboratory research use only" and is not meant "for human consumption, nor medical, veterinary, or household uses." Ironically, the majority of the products available on its website are supplements for longevity and nootropics (cognitive enhancers). The company has previously been flagged by FDA for contracting a lab with poor record keeping and other violations.

Facebook's content moderation policies under scrutiny

Phenibut is the latest substance selling freely on Facebook. As reported by Canada's National Post in March, the social media giant allowed ads for other illegal substances such as LSD. In response, a Meta spokesperson stated that such ads are not allowed on their platform and claimed to remove the flagged ads. However, the advertisements were still visible a day after Meta's statement was issued, raising further questions about Facebook's content moderation policies.