Mechanism

Expanded parental supervision tools on Instagram

Parents will now have the ability to approve/deny their child's requests to modify safety and privacy settings on Instagram. This is a change from the previous system, where parents were only notified when changes occurred. This means that children can no longer switch their profiles from private to public without their parent's consent. Teens with supervised accounts will need permission from a parent or guardian to alter the default messaging settings.

Changes

Upcoming feature to protect users from inappropriate images

In addition to these changes, Meta is also working on a new feature to safeguard users from receiving unwanted or inappropriate pictures in messages from their existing connections. This feature will also discourage users from sending such content in the first place. While there is no set launch date, Meta has confirmed that this facility will function in encrypted chats, with more details to be shared later this year.