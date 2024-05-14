Next Article

Mark Zuckerberg, the company's CEO, has reportedly reviewed several potential designs

Meta is developing AI headphones with built-in cameras

By Mudit Dube 04:14 pm May 14, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Meta, the technology behemoth behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is in the preliminary stages of developing artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled headphones, as per a report by The Information. The project, provisionally dubbed "Camerabuds," involves headphones or earbuds equipped with two outward-facing cameras. These cameras are designed to recognize the wearer's environment and power real-time AI features akin to those found in Meta's smart glasses.

Project hurdles

Uncertainty surrounds progress of Meta's Camerabuds

The future of the Camerabuds project remains uncertain as Meta has yet to comment on its progress. Zuckerberg, the company's CEO, has reportedly reviewed several potential designs for the device but none have met his satisfaction. Internally, engineering concerns related to battery life and heat generation are being addressed. Additionally, privacy issues associated with camera-enabled wearables and practical challenges such as obstruction by long hair are under consideration.

Track record

Meta's mixed success with hardware projects

Meta's history with hardware projects has been inconsistent. In 2022, the company discontinued its Portal smart speakers and scrapped a rumored camera-enabled smartwatch. However, its recent Ray-Ban-branded smart glasses featuring Meta AI have garnered positive feedback. While sales figures remain undisclosed, Zuckerberg has indicated high demand and sustained engagement surpassing that of the first-generation glasses.

Strategic move

Meta's ambition to compete with leading AI firms

The integration of Meta AI into another piece of hardware aligns with the company's ambition to compete with top AI firms. Despite underwhelming performances from AI-specific hardware like Rabbit's R1 and Humane's AI Pin, Meta hopes that incorporating its latest AI features into a familiar device like headphones will be more appealing to consumers. This strategic move signifies the company's commitment to expanding its footprint in the realm of artificial intelligence.