Google to introduce 'Collections' feature on Android: How it works
Google is working on a new feature named "Collections" for Android, aimed at promoting apps beyond its Play Store. An APK teardown of the Play Store by Android Authority reveals that the feature is still under development. First unveiled at I/O 2024, it will allow users to keep up with the apps right from their home screen. Google has partnered with over 35 developers, including Pinterest, Spotify, Tumblr, TikTok, and Shopify, to test the new feature.
It aims to enhance user experience
With just a tap, the "Collections" feature will let users launch full-screen experiences that highlight and arrange the most important content from their installed apps. The feature, previously codenamed "Cubes," introduces a Play Store-backed widget for the Android home screen that organizes app updates into categories like Watch, Read, Listen, Games, Shop, and Social. Upon selecting a category, users will be shown all relevant content from their apps in this space.
Showcasing personalized recommendations
The "Collections" feature will also enable developers to showcase "personalized recommendations and promotions" that would help users find other content and deals they may have missed. For instance, retail apps could invite people to continue their shopping journey by highlighting items saved in their cart. Apps like Uber Eats might prompt users to place their favorite food order, while Spotify could flaunt favorite playlists. Reddit could encourage people to read and upvote interesting posts, thereby enhancing user engagement.
'Collections' set to launch in the US soon
The "Collections" feature will organize what's most relevant to users and invite them back into their apps. It will initially launch in the US. The company is expected to officially announce the feature at the upcoming "Made by Google" event in August.