TikTok challenges Google with new image search feature

By Mudit Dube 10:06 am Jun 12, 202410:06 am

What's the story TikTok, the Chinese social media giant, is testing a new feature that allows users to search for similar products by uploading or taking a photo within the TikTok Shop. This move indicates TikTok's ambition to challenge Google's dominance in search, particularly visual search, and also e-commerce giant Amazon. The feature was first discovered by user Jonah Manzano and is currently available in the US and Southeast Asia.

Functionality

How does the feature work?

The new feature allows users to find similar products by simply uploading or taking a photo within the TikTok Shop. For instance, if a user likes a plate at a restaurant, they can snap a picture of it to find similar items available for purchase on TikTok Shop. Similarly, if they find a top they like online but it's too expensive, they can upload its image to find a more affordable alternative.

Market strategy

TikTok's e-commerce push and competition

TikTok's new image search feature is not only a challenge to Google and Amazon but also positions it against other companies offering similar tools for shopping. The company is also competing with firms like Klarna and startups like Cherry. Despite facing a potential ban in the US, TikTok is expanding its e-commerce efforts. In April, President Joe Biden signed a bill that will ban TikTok if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, fails to sell it within a year.

Insights

TikTok Shop's global success and safety measures

TikTok Shop has been a significant success since its launch in the US, surpassing many of its competitors, particularly in the beauty segment. The platform now boasts over 15 million sellers worldwide, with more than half a million in the US alone. To ensure platform safety, TikTok has invested over $400 million and assembled a team of over 7,500 people. The company sees TikTok Shop as its next major potential revenue source and a way to retain users.