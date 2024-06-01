WhatsApp beta for Android introduces new interface for calling bar
WhatsApp has released a new update via the Google Play Beta Program, upgrading to version 2.24.12.14. This update brings a new interface for the bottom calling bar, currently accessible to select beta testers. This change follows a previous update that ad improved button visibility and distinguishability, by adding a semi-transparent background to the top of the screen.
New interface addresses user concerns
The latest update focuses on the bottom part of the screen. It revamps the call bar interface and makes the profile photo slightly bigger. We believe WhatsApp is consistently enhancing the calling interface to make it more intuitive and aligned, with modern design standards. The ongoing improvements demonstrate WhatsApp's commitment to evolving the app's interface across all functionalities, not just the main screen.
The feature is rolling out to beta testers
At the moment, some beta testers installing the latest WhatsApp beta update from Google Play Store may access the new interface for the bottom calling bar. The feature will gradually reach more users in the days ahead.