It is currently limited to beta testers

WhatsApp beta for Android introduces new interface for calling bar

By Akash Pandey 01:30 pm Jun 01, 202401:30 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has released a new update via the Google Play Beta Program, upgrading to version 2.24.12.14. This update brings a new interface for the bottom calling bar, currently accessible to select beta testers. This change follows a previous update that ad improved button visibility and distinguishability, by adding a semi-transparent background to the top of the screen.

Interface changes

New interface addresses user concerns

The latest update focuses on the bottom part of the screen. It revamps the call bar interface and makes the profile photo slightly bigger. We believe WhatsApp is consistently enhancing the calling interface to make it more intuitive and aligned, with modern design standards. The ongoing improvements demonstrate WhatsApp's commitment to evolving the app's interface across all functionalities, not just the main screen.

Information

The feature is rolling out to beta testers

At the moment, some beta testers installing the latest WhatsApp beta update from Google Play Store may access the new interface for the bottom calling bar. The feature will gradually reach more users in the days ahead.