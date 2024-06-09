Next Article

Google revamps 'Hum to Search' feature with engaging spherical animation

By Akash Pandey 05:38 pm Jun 09, 2024

What's the story Google has enhanced its 'Hum to Search' feature, first introduced in 2020, with a captivating new animation. The tech giant has replaced the previous standard waveform with a rotating globe that records audio and searches for a match. This updated animation also has blue, red, yellow, and green dots that spike out of the sphere for added dynamism.

Accessing the update on iOS and Android

The updated 'Hum to Search' feature can be accessed by users through the Google app on both iOS and Android platforms. To use this feature, users need to tap the four-color microphone icon and then select "Search a song." However, it's important to note that Gemini does not have a similar "what song is this" capability, lacking basic voice assistant functionality.

YouTube incorporates a similar feature

In a related development, YouTube on Android incorporated a similar song search capability last year, although it's not yet offered on iOS. This feature is also set to be introduced to YouTube Music, enabling users to quickly save found tracks to their library.