Codes can help you win free diamonds and weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for May 20

By Akash Pandey 09:29 am May 20, 202409:29 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeem codes for May 20. These codes are unique combinations of letters and numbers that provide players with a chance to acquire sought-after items such as diamonds, character skins, in-game weapons, and more for free. Note that the redeem codes are time-sensitive, encouraging players to act swiftly before they expire. The rewards are added to the gamer's account within 24 hours upon successful code redemption.

Redeem codes

Check out today's codes

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for May 20 are listed here: R2H8JN5K9D6S4T7P, X6M3V1N9A7C2B4Q, L9E7F3Y6G8I2H1T, P4D6K9S1R8T2J5N B3Q7C5A2V4X6M9N, T8R5J2D6S9P7K1H, G7I2Y4F6E9L3T1C, S1R8T4K6D9N2P5J A3B7C5D2Q4X6N9M, H8J5T7R2K4N6P9S, F6E2G4I9Y1L3C7D, N5M7P9S3K1R8J2T V1X6N9M7B3C5Q2D, K9S1J7R3P5T2N4H, D6S4P7R2K9J5N8T, C5A2X4B6Q8N9M3V I2H8F6G4Y7E9T1L, R8T2K6N9J1P4S7D, M3B9Q7C5D2V4X6N, S9P1J5T7R2K4D6N Y6E3G1F9I7C2D4L, N2P5K9S1R8J6T3H, A7C2B4Q6N9M1V3X, H1T8R5J2D6S4P9N It's crucial to note that these codes are not valid for guest accounts. Players must link their official account to be eligible for rewards.

Reward collection

Unlocking rewards through a step-by-step process

To claim rewards, visit the rewards redemption website and sign in using your credentials from platforms like Facebook, X, Apple, Google, or Huawei. After entering a code in the visible text box, click on 'Confirm.' Once the code is successfully redeemed, players can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section. It may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be credited.