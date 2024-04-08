Next Article

Each code is restricted to first 500 registered players per day

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Mudit Dube 09:27 am Apr 08, 202409:27 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has released fresh redeem codes, enabling players to acquire complimentary rewards like in-game weapons, skins, characters, and additional aids to conquer challenging levels in the popular battle royale game. Each code is single-use and will not yield rewards if it's invalid or expired. These codes remain active for 12 to 18 hours, emphasizing the importance of swift action from gamers. Some of the codes may also have region-specific server restrictions.

Code limitations

Codes are available to first 500 players

To ensure fairness, each code is restricted to first 500 registered players per day. This limitation adds an exciting element to the gameplay as players eagerly await their chance to secure valuable in-game items. The codes for today are: FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W, FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6, FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A, FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V, FK9Z3LFTY6FR4C0B, FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M, FOTRYH5R6YE56IZJ FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX, FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL, FZH82E3R6T5W1U7Q FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K, F65Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF, FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE, FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ

Code redemption

How to claim Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes

To claim the redeem codes, players must be logged into their Garena Free Fire account. Guest logins are not eligible. They need to visit the official Free Fire redemption website and log in using options such as Google, Facebook, VK among others. After logging in, they can enter a 12-digit redeem code and hit 'OK' to receive their rewards within 24 hours.