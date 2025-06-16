Orange alert for ghats in Maharashtra; heavy rain in Assam
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in Pune and the surrounding areas till Thursday.
The rainfall intensity is likely to decrease by the weekend, according to the forecast.
An orange alert has been issued for the ghat sections of western Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara, for Monday. A red alert has been issued for Raigad.
Alert details
Orange alert issued for ghat sections
The orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall, while the red alert signifies extremely heavy rainfall.
The weather department said, "The upper air cyclonic circulation over Marathwada now lies over South Madhya Maharashtra and neighborhood and extends up to 7.6km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height."
"Under its influence, the rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to continue during June 15-18."
Monsoon update
Monsoon likely to advance this week
IMD officials said the monsoon is likely to advance this week and cover the entire state.
"Conditions are favorable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some parts of Gujarat, some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha during the next 24 hours; over some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and east Uttar Pradesh during the subsequent three days," read the forecast.
Rainfall update
Pune, PCMC record rainfall on Sunday
Pune and nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
NDA recorded 19.5mm and Lavale 25.5mm of rain till 8:30am on Sunday.
Other stations like Shivajinagar (0.3mm), Magarpatta (0.5mm), and Koregaon Park (1.5mm) also reported rainfall, along with the catchments of four dams supplying water to Pune: Temghar (3mm), Panshet (4mm), Varasgaon (3mm), and Khadakwasla (16mm).
Water supply update
Dams supplying water to Pune full
On Sunday, the total storage of four dams supplying water to Pune was 5.2 TMC, an improvement from last year's 3.85 TMC.
Pune and nearby areas experienced light showers on Sunday afternoon and evening, resulting in a slight increase in rainfall at Shivajinagar (0.5mm), Lavale (4.5mm), and Koregaon Park (0.5mm).
The highest rainfall of the season was recorded at Shivajinagar with 55mm on Friday evening during intense thundershowers and lightning that caused widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.
Assam forecast
Heavy rain in Guwahati, Assam over next 2-3 days
Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of the northeastern states.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), citing the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted cloudy weather in Guwahati for the next two to three days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in various parts of the city during this period.
In the first spell of monsoon in the last week of May and the first week of June, over 6.79 lakh people were affected in 21 districts.
Impact
Loss of life
The total number of people who lost their lives in this year's flood and landslide is officially reported as 28 across the state.
According to the ASDMA report, over 14,977 hectares of crop lands were affected in 1,494 villages in 21 districts.
"The people living in the identified landslide prone vulnerable areas of the city are advised to shift themselves to the safe shelters (relief camps) or other safer places of their choice for next three days," the report said.
Delhi forecast
Yellow alert for rain
In Delhi, the IMD has forecasted a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius for Monday.
IMD forecasts a wet week ahead for the national capital region and issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph speed till Wednesday.