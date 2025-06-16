What's the story

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the notification for conducting the National Population Census in 2027.

As per the notification, the census will begin in the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from midnight on October 1, 2026.

For the rest of the country, the counting will begin at midnight on March 1, 2027.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed preparations for the upcoming census with senior officials in New Delhi.