Murshidabad violence: 150 arrested, BJP claims Hindus 'forced to flee'
What's the story
Over 150 people have been arrested in the wake of the recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The unrest was triggered by amendments to the Waqf law.
Amid the spiraling violence, which has claimed three lives and spread to several districts, the Calcutta HC ordered a swift deployment of Central forces.
Five companies of the BSF were sent to restore order in the Muslim-dominated district.
Coordination efforts
BSF's role in restoring peace
IG South Bengal Frontier, Karni Singh Shekhawat, confirmed that the BSF will work with the state police to restore peace.
He said additional forces would be deployed if necessary.
"We have to work along with them in this situation," he said.
"The discussions were held on this only. We have sent our five companies to help the police."
Shekhawat clarified that BSF's role is supportive, depending on the state police's needs.
Political tensions
BJP alleges forced displacement of Hindus
BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that over 400 Hindus have been "forced to flee" their homes in the wake of unrest.
He accused TMC of "appeasement politics," which he says has emboldened radicals.
Adhikari posted pictures and videos from the area, where displaced people were interviewed.
One man alleged his house had been set ablaze, alleging police personnel present at the scene fled instead of acting.
Security measures
Prohibitory orders and internet suspension
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in affected areas, a senior police officer said Sunday.
Internet services have been suspended, and security forces are checking vehicles on main roads.
Patrolling is also ongoing in sensitive pockets to ensure safety. This is to check further escalation of violence and maintain law and order in the region.
Community outreach
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy stated that CM Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting to address concerns within the Muslim community.
"Mamata Banerjee is the leader of the people of Bengal. She knows how to run Bengal."
Roy said there is no place for the BJP here, and people's sentiments are agitated over the Waqf Amendment Act, prompting the CM's intervention.
AFSPA request
BJP calls for declaration of 'disturbed areas'
BJP Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare some of West Bengal's border districts as 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA.
This comes amid rising political tensions and allegations of the government's incapacity to handle the situation.
BJP has been vocal in its criticism of the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, accusing her administration of failing to manage the unrest effectively.