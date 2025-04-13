Four earthquakes strike India, Myanmar, Tajikistan within an hour
Central and South Asia were shaken by four earthquakes in one hour on Sunday.
The tremors were felt from Himalayan towns in India to Central Asian cities, sending residents into a panic as they rushed out of their homes.
The first quake hit at 9:00am in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district with a magnitude of 3.4 at a shallow five-km depth, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Mandi district quake felt across region
The earthquake in Mandi district had its epicenter at 31.49°N, 76.94°E.
Though it was of a minor magnitude, people reported that they felt the tremor and heard a low rumble followed by a sudden shake.
Many rushed out into open spaces from their homes and offices out of fear of aftershocks.
No injuries or property damage have been reported yet from the incident.
Myanmar's Meiktila shaken by aftershock
Shortly after the tremor in India, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Meiktila in central Myanmar, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).
It was one of the strongest aftershocks following the catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28 that killed over 3,600 and injured thousands.
The latest quake was felt across Mandalay and Naypyitaw cities, still recovering from last month's disaster, further heightening anxiety among residents already dealing with grief and loss.
Tajikistan experiences twin tremors
A major quake of 6.1 magnitude hit Tajikistan at 9:54am, 10km below ground, at coordinates 38.86°N, 70.61°E.
It was followed by another 3.9 tremor at around 10:36am, again at 10km deepening concerns of increased seismic activity in the region.
Residents in nearby towns reported strong shaking and evacuated shops and schools as a precaution against possible aftershocks or future quakes.