What's the story

Central and South Asia were shaken by four earthquakes in one hour on Sunday.

The tremors were felt from Himalayan towns in India to Central Asian cities, sending residents into a panic as they rushed out of their homes.

The first quake hit at 9:00am in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district with a magnitude of 3.4 at a shallow five-km depth, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).