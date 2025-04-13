Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram drug bust, ₹54cr meth seized
What's the story
A Myanmar national was arrested on Saturday after a joint operation by the Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles, with a statement released by the Assam Rifles at Siachangkawn in Lawngtlai district.
About 18kg of methamphetamine worth an estimated ₹54 crore in the international market was seized.
The Assam Rifles released a statement regarding this on Saturday.
Legal proceedings
Suspect, drugs handed over to local law enforcement
Assam Rifles added that the nabbed suspect, along with the seized narcotics, was presented to the Bualpui Police Outpost in Lawngtlai for further legal action.
This action brings to light the growing menace of drug trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram amid the insurgent movements going on in the neighboring country.
An official from the excise department corroborated this alarming trend, saying that illegal drug trade activities have been on the rise in this area.
Drug seizures
Excise department's seizure data for the past 3 months
Peter Zohmingthanga, spokesperson for Mizoram's excise department, said in the past three months, they have seized 15.1 kilograms of heroin, 44.1 kilograms of methamphetamine and 48 kilograms of crystal meth.
This announcement followed a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police that resulted in major drug seizures and arrests.