What's the story

A new study, Monitoring Sea Turtles in India 2008-2024, has found a distinct female bias among hatchling turtles at the Rushikulya nesting site in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The research was carried out by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Dakshin Foundation, Bengaluru.

Turtle biologist B C Chaudhury confirmed the study throws light on the biological characteristics and sex ratio of turtles spotted along the Odisha coast.